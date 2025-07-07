Cleaning Sports Facilities

Gymnasiums and Multi-Purpose Athletic Facilities: Cleanliness Ensures Safety

Despite the simplicity of their layout, it can still be a challenge to clean gymnasiums. For one thing, it's important that different floor coverings such as linoleum, PVC, polyurethane, or parquet are all treated in the right manner. For another, the floors must not be too slippery, but not too slip-resistant either, as either state could lead to injuries whenever athletes need to suddenly stop or change direction. Therefore, the friction levels for floor coverings as specified in ASTM and other relevant US standards for sports flooring must be adhered to. To maintain these values and avoid the risk of injury, standard-compliant cleaning and wipe care products must be used.

Large floor scrubbers are the most efficient solution for floor cleaning in sports arenas. As some of the floors are sprung floors and can only withstand limited point or wheel loads, it is important to ask the manufacturer about the maximum load limits to prevent damage. This also applies to the use of floor scrubber robots, which can considerably help to relieve the pressure on cleaning staff. Autonomous models are available that empty, refill, and charge themselves at a docking station.

In the colder months, it's particularly useful to occasionally carry out dust-binding mopping. This is because the increased use of the gyms results in more dust, which in turn increases the risk of slipping. If wet cleaning is not carried out daily, a robotic vacuum cleaner can be used as an alternative.