Highly concentrated and specifically designed for cleaning concrete, brick, masonry, and stone areas, Kärcher's Concrete and Driveway Cleaner effectively removes oils, dirt, and grime, making your surfaces look brand new. Ideal for most concrete, masonry, and stone surfaces, this cleaner is perfect for tackling tough dirt and stains. Its concentrated formula makes up to 40 gallons of cleaning solution, making tough cleaning jobs easier. Fast-acting and formulated for tough pressure washing jobs, it cleans and rinses without leaving any residue. This phosphate-free and powerful cleaning formula is designed for use with pressure washers.