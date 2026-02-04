Specifically designed for use in pressure washers, Kärcher's Deck and Fence Cleaner is a highly concentrated detergent that effectively removes environmental dirt, grime, algae, mold, mildew, and even iron marks. Its concentrated formula makes up to 40 gallons of ready-to-use soap, perfect for tackling tough cleaning jobs. Fast-acting and formulated for pressure washers, it cleans and rinses without leaving any residue. This phosphate-free and powerful cleaning formula is suitable for wood, composite, and PVC surfaces, reviving and restoring weathered exteriors.