Deck and Fence Cleaner, 1 Gal, Pressure Washer Soap
Specifically designed for use in pressure washers, Kärcher's Deck and Fence Cleaner is a highly concentrated detergent that effectively removes environmental dirt, grime, algae, mold, mildew, and even iron marks. Its concentrated formula makes up to 40 gallons of ready-to-use soap, perfect for tackling tough cleaning jobs. Fast-acting and formulated for pressure washers, it cleans and rinses without leaving any residue. This phosphate-free and powerful cleaning formula is suitable for wood, composite, and PVC surfaces, reviving and restoring weathered exteriors.
Specifications
Technical data
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.4 x 7.5 x 11.3
|Dimensions, packaged (in)
|9.4 x 7.5 x 11.3