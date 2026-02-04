Highly concentrated and specially formulated for cleaning houses, buildings, siding, and other structures, Kärcher's House and Siding Cleaner effectively removes environmental dirt, grime, algae, mold, and mildew stains. This concentrated formula makes up to 40 gallons of cleaning solution, perfect for heavy-duty cleaning jobs. Fast-acting and designed for tough pressure washing jobs, it rinses clean without leaving any residue. This phosphate-free and powerful formula cleans, brightens, and restores various surfaces including vinyl, aluminum, fiber cement, wood, gutters, roofing, brick, and stucco.