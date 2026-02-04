Kärcher Pump Guard Aerosol 4oz is your essential solution for safeguarding your pressure washer's longevity and performance. This innovative, biodegradable formula actively lubricates internal pump components, creating a protective barrier against damaging rust and corrosion. Beyond extending the life of your machine, Kärcher Pump Guard is a crucial asset for winterizing your pressure washer, providing reliable antifreeze protection down to -25°F (-32°C) and ensuring hassle-free operation when warmer weather returns. It also works diligently to reduce mineral deposits and hard water buildup, preventing clogs and preserving your pump's efficiency. Compatible with both gas and electric pressure washers, its easy-to-use aerosol design means no mess or fuss—simply attach the hose and spray. Use it prior to extended storage periods, during winter months, or even between regular uses to maintain optimal pump health. Included in the package is one Kärcher Pump Guard Aerosol 4oz with an applicator hose, made in the USA. Put your guard up today!