Anti-Verdreh-Adapter
Der Anti-Verdreh-Adapter löst Schlaufen im Hochdruckschlauch für garantiert verdrehfreies Arbeiten. Für alle Hochdruckschläuche mit Quick Connect-Anschluss auf der Pistolenseite.
Mit dem Anti-Verdreh-Adapter von Kärcher genießen Sie mehr Bewegungsfreiheit und Komfort bei der Arbeit mit dem Hochdruckreiniger. Verabschieden Sie sich von lästigen Schlaufen im Hochdruckschlauch, die zur Stolperfalle bei der Anwendung und zum Hindernis bei der Verstauung werden können. Durch simples manuelles Drehen des Adapters werden Schlaufen mühelos gelöst. Der Adapter kann zur Aufwertung Ihres Hochdruckschlauchs einfach und schnell nachträglich integriert werden. Er ist kompatibel mit allen Hochdruckschläuchen mit Quick Connect-Anschluss auf der Pistolenseite. Garantierte Drehfunktion durch Verwendung von Messing. Geeignet für alle Geräte der Klassen K 4 bis K 7.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Quick Connect-Anschluss
- Für Hochdruckschläuche mit Quick Connect-Anschluss auf der Pistolenseite.
Anti-Verdreh-System
- Schlaufen im Hochdruckschlauch lassen sich durch Drehen des Adapters lösen.
Aus Messing
- Zuverlässige Drehfunktion dank Verwendung von Messing.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,1
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|0,1
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|137 x 26 x 26
Videos
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
- H 10 Q Hochdruckschlauch mit Quick Connect und für Schlauchtrommelgeräte
- H 9 Q Hochdruckschlauch Quick Connect
- HK 12 Hochdruckschlauchset
- HK 4 Hochdruckschlauchset
- HK 7,5 Hochdruckschlauchset
- Hochdruckschlauchset 7,5m
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & eco!Booster
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home & Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Pure Flex Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 5 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home & Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car & Home + Organizer
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 502MS-PLUS
- K 6 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 7 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Pure Flex Home
- K4 FC Home & Pipe (1.324-003+2.643-764)
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHD 4-2 T250
- KHP 4