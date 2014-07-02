H 9 Q Hochdruckschlauch Quick Connect
Für Geräte der Klassen K 2 bis K 7 mit Quick Connect. Für Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger ab 2009 oder später, bei denen der Schlauch mit Schnellkupplung an der Pistole und am Gerät befestigt wird. 9 m, 180 bar, 60 °C.
9 m Hochdruck-Ersatzschlauch für Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger (K 2 bis K 7) ab 2009 oder später, bei denen der Schlauch mit Schnellkupplung Quick Connect an der Pistole und am Gerät befestigt wird. Der Ersatzschlauch hält Druck bis zu 180 bar stand und ist für Temperaturen bis 60 °C ausgelegt.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Ersatzschlauch 9 m
- Schneller Schlauchwechsel
Quick Connect-Anschluss
- Der Hochdruckschlauch lässt sich schnell und bequem in das Gerät und in die Pistole ein- und wieder ausklicken. Das spart Zeit und Aufwand.
Schnellkupplungssystem
- Für bequeme Reinigung
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Temperatur (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. Druck (bar)
|180
|Länge (m)
|9
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,8
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 65
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 Basic Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home & Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Flex Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home & Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Pure Flex Home
- K4 FC Home & Pipe (1.324-003+2.643-764)
- KHD 3
- KHD 4-2 T250