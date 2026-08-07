High-pressure hose curved, 1.5 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x M22 x 1.5

For connection to hose reels: high-pressure hose, with M 22 × 1.5 connection and curved EASY!Lock hand screw connection. 1.5 m long, suitable for up to 400 bar working pressure.