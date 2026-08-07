High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Durable, 10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) with double steel core and EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides and ANTI!Twist. Approved for 400 bar pressure.

Durable, 10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) with double steel core and EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides and ANTI!Twist. Approved for 400 bar pressure.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 400
Length (Metre) 10
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 3.8
High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock