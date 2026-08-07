High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Durable, 10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) with double steel core and EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides and ANTI!Twist. Approved for 400 bar pressure.
Durable, 10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) with double steel core and EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides and ANTI!Twist. Approved for 400 bar pressure.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|10
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.8