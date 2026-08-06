Connection kit Basic
Connector set for connecting water hoses to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. For easy and perfect hose and pump connection.
Basic connector set for connecting 1/2" water hoses (13 mm) to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use with practical click system. Connector set is suitable for all mentioned pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).
Features and benefits
Includes tap adaptor
- For fast connection of the coupling to the pump
Practical click-on system
- Makes connection of the hoses to the pump easier
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|79 x 42 x 42
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
- Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines