Connection kit Basic

Connector set for connecting water hoses to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. For easy and perfect hose and pump connection.

Basic connector set for connecting 1/2" water hoses (13 mm) to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use with practical click system. Connector set is suitable for all mentioned pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).

Features and benefits
Includes tap adaptor
  • For fast connection of the coupling to the pump
Practical click-on system
  • Makes connection of the hoses to the pump easier
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 79 x 42 x 42
Application areas
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
  • Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines