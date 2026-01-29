eco!Booster 145
Ideal for delicate surfaces – the eco!Booster delivers a 50% higher cleaning performance than the Kärcher standard flat jet, saving water, energy and time.
Cleaning delicate surfaces efficiently and thoroughly has never been so easy, quick or economical. With 50 percent higher cleaning performance and the same resource consumption, the eco!Booster offers 50 percent higher water and energy efficiency compared with Kärcher's standard flat jet. Add "This has been confirmed by an independent testing institute". This makes cleaning very thorough and quick, saving time, water and energy. Thanks to the very even removal, dirt is picked up really effectively, and even delicate materials such as painted surfaces or wood can be cleaned without worry. At the same time, the eco!Booster offers impressive handling: despite delivering a higher cleaning performance, the perceived noise level during use is 25 percent lower than the Kärcher standard flat jet. With the attachment removed from the spray lance, stubborn dirt can be tackled. The eco!Booster 180 is suitable for all Kärcher K 5 class pressure washers.
Features and benefits
50% higher cleaning performance compared with the Kärcher standard flat jet.
- Thorough, fast and more sustainable cleaning.
50% higher water efficiency*
- Saves water.
50% higher energy efficiency*
- Saves energy.
Perceived volume reduction of up to 25%**
- Quieter during use.
Removable attachment
- Flexible to use and to store.
One-handed removal of the attachment using release buttons
- Easy and convenient disassembly.
Hugely versatile in application
- Particularly suitable for delicate surfaces such as paint or wood.
Compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers in the K 5 class
- Perfect for a subsequent upgrade.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|615 x 108 x 51
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required. /
* Based on the ability to clean 50 percent more area than a Kärcher standard flat jet with the same amount of energy and water. /
** Compared with the perceived noise level when using the Kärcher standard flat jet. The exact value may vary depending on the device used.
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small house facades
- Fences
- Areas around the home and garden