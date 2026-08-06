Litter Picker 100 cm
100 cm long ergonomic litter picker for the comfortable pick-up of coarse dirt.
The 100 cm long gripper is perfect for the back-friendly pick-up of coarse dirt. The ergonomic design of the litter picker also enhances work safety.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Aluminium / PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,3
|Package weight (kg)
|0,3
|Length (mm)
|1000
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1040 x 160 x 270
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor - dry cleaning
- Sweeping