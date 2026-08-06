Litter Picker 100 cm

100 cm long ergonomic litter picker for the comfortable pick-up of coarse dirt.

The 100 cm long gripper is perfect for the back-friendly pick-up of coarse dirt. The ergonomic design of the litter picker also enhances work safety.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Aluminium / PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,3
Package weight (kg) 0,3
Length (mm) 1000
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1040 x 160 x 270
Application areas
  • Floor - dry cleaning
  • Sweeping