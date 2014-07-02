FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean Foam and Care nozzle with Car Shampoo
Car Shampoo & FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle - The most effective way to apply detergent. Also allows a simple switch between different detergents for different tasks.
FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle with car shampoo. The Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle provides a powerful foam for easy cleaning of all surfaces, whilst also providing a quick change system for switching between different detergents with a single click. The detergent dose can easily be adjusted on the foam nozzle. The jet level can be adjusted as required. Suitable for all Kärcher Consumer pressure washers of the K2–K7 class.
Features and benefits
Innovative foam nozzle
- Generation and application of a powerful foam.
In kit
- Practical kit with various detergents.
Quick-change system
- Quick and convenient change of detergent with a single click.
Detergent dosing
- Detergent consumption depends on use
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|1.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|103 x 201 x 260
|Compatibility
|For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Mobile homes
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.