Foam nozzle Connect 'n' Clean FJ10 C Ultra Foam Cleaner 1L
The Kärcher Ultra Foam Detergent & FJ10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle is the most effective way to apply detergent. Allowing you to switch between detergents for different tasks.
The Kärcher FJ10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle with the Ultra Foam Cleaner is a simple and easy way to apply your detergent. The Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle provides a powerful foam for easy cleaning of all surfaces, whilst also providing a quick change system for switching between different detergents with a single click. The detergent dose can easily be adjusted on the foam nozzle. The jet level can be adjusted as required. The FJ10 C are suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers of the K2–K7 class.
Features and benefits
Innovative foam nozzle
- Generation and application of a powerful foam.
In kit
- Practical kit with various detergents.
Quick-change system
- Quick and convenient change of detergent with a single click.
Detergent dosing
- Detergent consumption depends on use
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|1.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|102 x 201 x 260
|Compatibility
|For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Mobile homes
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.