Foam nozzle Connect 'n' Clean FJ10 C Ultra Foam Cleaner 1L

The Kärcher Ultra Foam Detergent & FJ10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle is the most effective way to apply detergent. Allowing you to switch between detergents for different tasks.

The Kärcher FJ10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle with the Ultra Foam Cleaner is a simple and easy way to apply your detergent. The Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle provides a powerful foam for easy cleaning of all surfaces, whilst also providing a quick change system for switching between different detergents with a single click. The detergent dose can easily be adjusted on the foam nozzle. The jet level can be adjusted as required. The FJ10 C are suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers of the K2–K7 class.

Features and benefits
Innovative foam nozzle
  • Generation and application of a powerful foam.
In kit
  • Practical kit with various detergents.
Quick-change system
  • Quick and convenient change of detergent with a single click.
Detergent dosing
  • Detergent consumption depends on use
Transparent detergent container
  • Contents always visible.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 1.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 102 x 201 x 260
Compatibility For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
  • Mobile homes
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.