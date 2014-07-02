The Kärcher FJ10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle with the Ultra Foam Cleaner is a simple and easy way to apply your detergent. The Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle provides a powerful foam for easy cleaning of all surfaces, whilst also providing a quick change system for switching between different detergents with a single click. The detergent dose can easily be adjusted on the foam nozzle. The jet level can be adjusted as required. The FJ10 C are suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers of the K2–K7 class.