Dirtblaster Spray Wand for K 1 and K 2 Entry Models
Dirtblaster with powerful entry rotary nozzle for Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 1 and K 2 Entry. For particularly stubborn dirt like that on mossy or weathered surfaces.
Thanks to the powerful entry rotary nozzle, the dirt blaster removes even very stubborn dirt and cleans to a shine. The rotating point jet effortlessly removes atmospheric dirt, quickly helping to restore mossy or weathered surfaces, for example. The dirt blaster also offers a large area performance. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 1 and K 2 Entry. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Rotating pencil jet
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- For targeted spot cleaning where intense pressure is needed
Bayonet connection
- Easy to attach
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|17.7 x 1.6 x 1.6
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Cleaning application
- Vehicles
- Even stubborn dirt
- Stone walls and brick