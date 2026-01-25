Thanks to the powerful entry rotary nozzle, the dirt blaster removes even very stubborn dirt and cleans to a shine. The rotating point jet effortlessly removes atmospheric dirt, quickly helping to restore mossy or weathered surfaces, for example. The dirt blaster also offers a large area performance. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 1 and K 2 Entry. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.