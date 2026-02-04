Drilling dust tool Home & Garden *int
The new accessory for our wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 2-6 allows safe and dust-free holes in conventional wall and ceiling surfaces. Drill dust is suctioned directly from the drill hole.
Instead of inconvenient and, above all, extra sweeping or vacuuming, you can remove the drill dust at source, directly from the drill hole. It therefore does not matter whether you drill into the wall or the ceiling, or even surfaces such as tiles, wallpaper, plaster, stone, concrete or wood: thanks to the patented two-chamber system and the foam rubber seal, the accessory for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 2-6 impresses on every conventional surface. In addition, you need not rely on the help of a second person, but can drill and then suction the drill dust effortlessly on your own, leaving the area clean. Our drill dust catcher is suitable for all conventional drills with a drill size of up to 15 mm.
Features and benefits
For dust-free and residue-free drilling
The drill dust catcher works reliably on all conventional wall and ceiling surfaces
Drilling above your head is easier than ever
Drilling and suctioning without the help of a second person is hassle-free
Easy handling – connect the suction hose, turn on the vacuum cleaner, place the accessory in the desired position, and drill
By pressing the yellow switch, the position of the drill dust catcher can easily be altered without the need for switching off the vacuum cleaner
Compatible with all Kärcher Home & Garden wet/dry vacuums
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|8.1 x 4.2 x 4.6
Cleaning application
- Flat tiles
- Wallpaper
- Plaster
- Wood
- Stone
- Concrete