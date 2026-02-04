Extension suction tube WD ID 35 *ww
Practical extension suction tube for greater operating range. The extension of the suction tube is recommended particularly for applications in areas that are difficult to access, such as high ceilings. The suction tube is 0.5 m long and has a nominal size of 35 mm.
Features and benefits
For areas that are difficult to access, e.g. high ceilings, low light shafts, etc.
Compatible with all Kärcher Home & Garden wet/dry vacuums
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|18.9 x 1.6 x 1.6