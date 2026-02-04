Switchable Wet/Dry Floor Nozzle for WD 4, WD 5/5 P, TV 1
This premium floor nozzle allows users to switch from wet to dry vacuuming simply by pushing a button. Comes equipped with dry cleaning brush and wet cleaning squeegees. Lateral rollers.
Whether dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt - the switchable wet and dry vacuum nozzle ensures a perfect dirt intake and impresses with optimal sliding behaviour thanks to lateral rollers. It can also be adapted quickly and easily to wet and dry dirt by means of a foot switch. Includes practical parking nib for fast and comfortable intermediate parking of suction pipe and floor nozzle during breaks in work. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Optimum dirt intake for dry and wet vacuum cleaning thanks to two integrated brush strips and/or squeegees
Convenient adaptation to respective type of dirt thanks to practical foot switch
Little effort required when vacuuming thanks to very good sliding properties due to lateral rollers
Built-in parking nib for storing floor nozzle on the device
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|10.2 x 2.8 x 4.9
Cleaning application
- Areas around the home and garden
- Terrace
- Paths
- Entrance areas
- Driveway
- Basement
- Garage
- Workshop
- Renovation
- Liquids