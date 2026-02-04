Whether dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt - the switchable wet and dry vacuum nozzle ensures a perfect dirt intake and impresses with optimal sliding behaviour thanks to lateral rollers. It can also be adapted quickly and easily to wet and dry dirt by means of a foot switch. Includes practical parking nib for fast and comfortable intermediate parking of suction pipe and floor nozzle during breaks in work. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.