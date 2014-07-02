Gartenschlauchadapter
Adapter für Gartenschlauchanschluss - geeignet für den direkten Anschluss aller Kärcher Bürsten an Gartenschläuche mit Schnellkupplungssystem.
Der Gartenschlauch-Adapter dient dem direkten Anschluss aller Kärcher Bürsten an Gartenschläuche mit Schnellkupplungssystem. Wasserregulierung und Wasserstopp erfolgt direkt am Adapter.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Schnellkupplungssystem
- Schneller Anschluss aller Kärcher Bürsten an den Gartenschlauch.
Wasserregulierung und Wasserstopp direkt am Adapter
- Bequeme Nutzung des Gerätes.
Gartenschlauch-Adapter
- Leichte Handhabung.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,1
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|0,1
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|112 x 39 x 39
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 Basic Home
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home & Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 490M-PL-FLEX
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home & Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car & Home + Organizer
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 502MS-PLUS
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K4 FC Home & Pipe (1.324-003+2.643-764)
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHP 4