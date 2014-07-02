Gartenschlauchadapter

Adapter für Gartenschlauchanschluss - geeignet für den direkten Anschluss aller Kärcher Bürsten an Gartenschläuche mit Schnellkupplungssystem.

Der Gartenschlauch-Adapter dient dem direkten Anschluss aller Kärcher Bürsten an Gartenschläuche mit Schnellkupplungssystem. Wasserregulierung und Wasserstopp erfolgt direkt am Adapter.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Schnellkupplungssystem
  • Schneller Anschluss aller Kärcher Bürsten an den Gartenschlauch.
Wasserregulierung und Wasserstopp direkt am Adapter
  • Bequeme Nutzung des Gerätes.
  • Leichte Handhabung.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0,1
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0,1
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 112 x 39 x 39
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT