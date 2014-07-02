WB 60 Weiche Waschbürste

Weiche Flächenbürste zur Reinigung größerer Flächen wie z. B. Auto, Wohnwagen, Boot, Solaranlage, Wintergarten oder Rollladen. Gute Flächenleistung durch eine Arbeitsbreite von 248 mm.

Die weiche Flächenbürste mit einer Arbeitsbreite von 248 mm eignet sich besonders zur Reinigung größerer Flächen – vom Wintergarten über Auto, Boot, Solaranlage und Wohnwagen bis zum Rollladen. Trotz ausgezeichneter Reinigungswirkung schonen die weichen Borsten die Oberfläche. Und ein umlaufender Protektor-Ring schützt das Reinigungsobjekt zusätzlich vor unschönen Kratzern. Die mitgelieferte Überwurfmutter garantiert festen Halt in der Hochdruckpistole, das Gummipad entfernt besonders hartnäckige Verschmutzungen wie zum Beispiel Fliegen und der ergonomisch geformte Griff gewährleistet leichte und bequeme Handhabung. Kurz: Die ideale Lösung für großflächige Reinigungsaufgaben rund um Haus und Garten. Die weiche Flächenbürste ist geeignet für alle Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger der Klassen K 2 bis K 7.

Merkmale und Vorteile
248 mm Arbeitsbreite
  • Gute Flächenleistung - ideal für die Reinigung größerer Flächen.
Gummipad
  • Entfernung hartnäckiger Verschmutzungen
Reinigungsmittelaufbringung
  • Bessere Schmutzlösung und effiziente Reinigung.
Weiche oberflächenschonende Borsten
  • Schonende und sanfte Reinigung empfindlicher Oberflächen
Umlaufender Protektor-Ring
  • Schutz der Oberfläche vor Kratzern.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0,3
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0,5
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 270 x 261 x 177
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Fahrzeuge
  • Motorräder und -roller
  • Wohnmobile
  • Wintergärten
  • Solaranlagen / Balkonkraftwerke
  • Jalousien / Rollläden
  • Garten-/Terrassen-/Balkonmöbel
  • Gartenspielzeug
