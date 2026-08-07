Ball valve
TL low-pressure adapter comprising ball valve for tool-free installation on telescopic lances. Ideal for applications with rotating high-pressure brushes.
TL low-pressure adapter comprising ball valve for tool-free installation on telescopic lances. Ideal for applications with rotating high-pressure brushes.
Specifications
Technical data
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 40
|Connecting thread
|M 22
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.938
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Perfect for facade and solar panel cleaning