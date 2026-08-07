Ball valve

TL low-pressure adapter comprising ball valve for tool-free installation on telescopic lances. Ideal for applications with rotating high-pressure brushes.

TL low-pressure adapter comprising ball valve for tool-free installation on telescopic lances. Ideal for applications with rotating high-pressure brushes.

Specifications

Technical data

Inlet temperature (Celsius) Maximum 40
Connecting thread M 22
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.938
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Application areas
  • Perfect for facade and solar panel cleaning