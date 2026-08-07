Detergent injector for high and low pressure (without nozzles)

Detergent injector for independent high and low pressure dosage. Maximum dosage about 15%.

Detergent injector for independent high and low pressure dosage. Maximum dosage about 15%.

Specifications

Technical data

Connecting thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.685
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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