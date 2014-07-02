High-end HP Food trigger gun

High-end spray gun with optimised flow. Low pressure losses, even with water flows of up to 2,500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best prerequisites for use in the food industry and for commercial use. Connector for HD hoses M 22 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1