iSolar 400 Advanced

The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush (working width 400 mm) is designed for water flow rates of 1,100-1,300 l/h. For small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems (including elevated systems).

Accessory for high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate of 1,100 to 1,300 l/h: the iSolar 400 is a water-driven disc brush with a working width of 400 mm. It is particularly suitable for cleaning small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems as it is lightweight and easy to handle. This means that elevated systems can also be cleaned quickly and conveniently.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 1100 / 1300
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connection thread M 18
Diameter (mm) 400
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,5
Application areas
  • Cleaning of solar panel systems
Accessories