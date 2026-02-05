VP 135 vario power jet
Vario Power spray lance VP 135 for pressure washers in classes K 2 and K 3. Infinitely adjustable from low-pressure jet to high-pressure jet, simply by turning the spray lance.
The VP 135 Vario Power Jet offers infinitely variable pressure regulation, which can be adjusted by simply turning the spray lance, thus providing the right pressure setting for every application – from gentle to powerful. Ideal for efficient and convenient cleaning of smaller areas around the home and garden, for example, for use on walls, paths, fences or vehicles. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 and K 3 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Infinitely variable pressure control by simply turning
- Simple handling.
High-pressure to low-pressure jet
- Adjustment of pressure to the respective cleaning task.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Compatible with all Kärcher K 2 and K 3 pressure washers
- Perfect for a retrofit upgrade.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|449 x 43 x 43
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Fences
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Areas around the home and garden