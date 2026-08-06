Premium MF Mop Twisted red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm

Microfibre flat mop highly absorbent with polyester support.

Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for recurring washing of smooth surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Pockets
Material 85% PET / 15% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 140 x 10
Premium MF Mop Twisted red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning