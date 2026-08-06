Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Pocket 40 cm

Effective and easy to use: The microfibre mop with pocket attachment is ideal for applications with the bucket or spray method. 

The microfibre mop is compatible with all conventional mop holders with pocket attachment and can be used both for applications with a double bucket cart, single bucket cart with press and for the spray method. Thanks to the material mix of microfibre, polyester and the abrasive strips made of coarse polyamide fibres, even stubborn dirt can be removed effortlessly. The microfibre mop is compatible with all conventional mop fold-out holders with pocket attachment and can be used both for applications with a double bucket cart, single bucket cart with press and for the spray method.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD
Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Floor structure Smooth and highly structured
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Pockets
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Manufacturing type Pile woven fabric
Textile structure Cut pile
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Dryer temperature (°C) max. 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 250
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²) 0,1 / 700
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 150
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 150 x 15

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Pocket 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Cleaning agents