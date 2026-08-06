Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Pocket 40 cm
Effective and easy to use: The microfibre mop with pocket attachment is ideal for applications with the bucket or spray method.
The microfibre mop is compatible with all conventional mop holders with pocket attachment and can be used both for applications with a double bucket cart, single bucket cart with press and for the spray method. Thanks to the material mix of microfibre, polyester and the abrasive strips made of coarse polyamide fibres, even stubborn dirt can be removed effortlessly. The microfibre mop is compatible with all conventional mop fold-out holders with pocket attachment and can be used both for applications with a double bucket cart, single bucket cart with press and for the spray method.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|STANDARD
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Floor structure
|Smooth and highly structured
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Material
|80% PET / 20% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Manufacturing type
|Pile woven fabric
|Textile structure
|Cut pile
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Dryer temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 250
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²)
|0,1 / 700
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 150
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 150 x 15
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning