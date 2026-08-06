Standard Trio Tuft Mop Dust Pocket 40 cm
Microfibre, cotton and polyester floor mop, woven with knotted tufting system, internal looped end and external cut end, polyester support with pockets.
Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for any surface and kind of dirt thanks to the combination of the 3 fibres: cotton for its absorption power, microfibre for its dirt collecting power and polyester for greasy dirt and low friction.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Textile material
|PET / cotton / microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 95
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0,2
|Package weight (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 140 x 10
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning