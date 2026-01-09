Hose Performance Premium 1/2"- 50m
The ultra-flexible and kink-resistant Performance Premium garden hose. Designed with Kärcher's Premium anti-torsion technology, for better performance and durability.
The Performance Premium 1/2" from Kärcher is no normal garden hose. Made from an innovative woven material with Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology, it offers maximum robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance. In addition, the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The Performance Premium hose, measuring 50 metres long is also free of phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead. The bursting pressure is 40 bar whilst also being resistant to temperatures between -20 and +60 °C. Compatible with all standard watering systems. Comes with an 18-year guarantee.
Features and benefits
Easy to handle garden hose with pressure resitstant armouring
- For ease of use.
Intermediate which is impervious to light prevents algae growth in the hose
18-year warranty
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|50
|Colour
|grey
|Weight (kg)
|7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|390 x 390 x 170
Compatible machines
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For watering large gardens.