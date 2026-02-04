High-pressure hose extension for the "best" spray gun with Quick Connect adapter. The 10m (32.8 ft) high-pressure hose extension provides greater flexibility and increases the operating radius of the pressure washer. Simply connect it between the spray gun with Quick Connect adapter and the existing high-pressure hose. It is a robust DN 8 quality hose that is reinforced with textile braiding and has hose kink protection, as well as a sturdy brass coupling, for a long service life. The hose extension withstands pressures of up to 2600 psi and is designed for temperatures of up to 140°F. The extension hose can, of course, also be used with detergents. Compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers models in the K 3 - K 5 range that have a Quick Connect adapter. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.