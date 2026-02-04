Flexible suction hose (1 m) including adapter for connection to the exhaust air vent of power tools, such as jigsaws, grinders, drills or power planes. This enables the dirt resulting from working with the tool to be extracted directly, preventing it escaping into the surrounding air. The perfect solution for dirt-free DIY without subsequent cleaning. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.