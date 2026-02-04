Power Tool Kit for WD 5 P
Attaches to the dust port on power tools to keep your workspace clean while using the WD 5 P. Adapter is made from flexible rubber and fits 21-41 mm. Includes 3.2ft flex hose. Made in Italy.
Flexible suction hose (1 m) including adapter for connection to the exhaust air vent of power tools, such as jigsaws, grinders, drills or power planes. This enables the dirt resulting from working with the tool to be extracted directly, preventing it escaping into the surrounding air. The perfect solution for dirt-free DIY without subsequent cleaning. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Adaptor for power tools
- For connecting the suction hose to the air vents on the power tool
- For direct vacuuming of dust/dirt during use, without anything getting into the ambient air
Flexible setup of the suction hose
- More freedom of movement.
- Easy and practical to use
Accessory kit for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|2
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|48 x 1.6 x 1.6
Cleaning application
- Workshop
- Renovation