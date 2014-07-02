Teleskopstrahlrohr

Teleskopstrahlrohr (1,20 - 4m) zur einfachen Reinigung schwer erreichbarer Stellen. Mit Schultergurt, Bajonettverbindung und integrierter, ergonomisch anpassbarer Pistole. Gewicht: ca. 2kg.

Mit dem Teleskopstrahlrohr (1,20 - 4m) lassen sich auch schwer erreichbare Stellen wie z. B. Fassaden mühelos reinigen. Der praktische Schultergurt erleichtert die Arbeit erheblich und auch die integrierte, ergonomisch anpassbare Pistole gewährleistet optimale Anwenderfreundlichkeit. Mit gerade mal 2 kg Gewicht ist das Kärcher Teleskopstrahlrohr kinderleicht zu handhaben. Die komfortable Bajonettverbindung ermöglicht den Anschluss sämtlicher Kärcher Zubehöre.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Ergonomisch anpassbare Pistole
  • Durch den ergonomischen Tragegriff und das geringe Gewicht ist das Gerät leicht und bequem zu transportieren.
Gewicht von ca. 2 kg
  • Zur Reinigung schwer erreichbarer Stellen (v. a. in der Höhe)
Schultergurt
  • Leichte Handhabung.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 2,3
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 3,1
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 4177 x 92 x 240
Videos
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Fassade
  • Wintergärten
