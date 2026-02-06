Patio & deck cleaner concentrate RM 564, 500Millilitre

Patio & deck cleaner concentrate for a material friendly cleaning of balcony and patio (wood/stone). Removes oil, grease, pollution and soot. Makes 5L of diluted detergent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Millilitre) 500
Packaging unit (Unit) 8
Weight (Kilogram) 0.507
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.619
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 70 x 70 x 240
Product
  • Highly concentrated – suitable for use with Kärcher high-pressure cleaners
  • Dissolves typical stains such as oil, grease, mineral stains, emissions stains, green growth, rust
  • Low-foam formulation
  • Particularly gentle cleaning action
  • For manual application
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Patio & deck cleaner concentrate RM 564, 500Millilitre
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Warning
  • H319 Causes serious eye irritation
  • P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Application areas
  • Balcony
  • Stone floors
  • Wooden floors
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Metal