5L UltraFoam Detergent, 5Litre
5L UltraFoam Detergent is a dirt dissolver, perfect for use while pressure washing the car or other areas outside the home.
5L UltraFoam Detergent is a dirt dissolver, perfect for use while pressure washing the car or other areas outside the home.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|5
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|1
|Weight (Kilogram)
|5.165
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|192 x 145 x 248
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Cars
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
- Mobile homes