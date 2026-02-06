5L UltraFoam Detergent, 5Litre

5L UltraFoam Detergent is a dirt dissolver, perfect for use while pressure washing the car or other areas outside the home.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Litre) 5
Packaging unit (Unit) 1
Weight (Kilogram) 5.165
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 192 x 145 x 248
Application areas
  • Cars
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters
  • Mobile homes
