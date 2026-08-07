Automatic hose reel, powder-coated steel / plastic, 20 Metre

Automatic hose reel for 20 m high-pressure hose. The console is made from powder-coated steel, the drum is made from plastic.

Automatic hose reel for 20 m high-pressure hose. The console is made from powder-coated steel, the drum is made from plastic.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (Metre) 20
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 100
Max. pressure (Bar) 200
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 13.3

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
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