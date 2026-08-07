Automatic stainless steel / synthetic material hose drum, 20 Metre

Automatic hose reel for 20 m high-pressure hose. The console consists of stainless steel, the drum is made from plastic.

Automatic hose reel for 20 m high-pressure hose. The console consists of stainless steel, the drum is made from plastic.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (Metre) 20
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 150
Max. pressure (Bar) 200
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 13.15

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
Accessories
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