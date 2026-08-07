High-pressure hose, 20 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

20 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) equipped with the time-saving and robust EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Approved for pressures up to 315 bar.

20 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 315
Length (Metre) 20
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 5.12
High-pressure hose, 20 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
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