Hose reel, automatic, basalt grey-coated, 20 Metre

Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses. For example: order no. 6.110-011.0 (ID 8, 20 m, 315 bar) or order no. 6.110-028.0 (ID 8, 20 m, 400 bar Longlife).