FRV 30 surface cleaner
With the integrated and automatic suction of the dirty water, the FRV 30 makes surface cleaning even more efficient. There is no longer a need to rinse the surface after cleaning, as the dirty water can be removed through the 5m suction hose, which is supplied. Additional features include the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearings. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,6