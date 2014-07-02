PS 40 power scrubber with three integrated high-pressure nozzles and squeegee is more powerful than a standard manual scrubber. Powerful scrubber quickly and easily removes stubborn dirt from surfaces with high pressure. PS 40 power scrubber is ideal for cleaning stairs, patios, facades, garages, balconies, walls, paths and drives. Ideal for cleaning stairs and edges. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.