The liquid deep cleaner removes oil, grease and mineral stains from carpets and upholstered furniture made of synthetic and natural fibres just as effectively as conventional detergents. It is suitable for spray extraction with machines such as Puzzi and carpet cleaning machines (BRC). Thanks to iCapsol technology, dirt is encapsulated, crystallises as it dries and can simply be vacuumed up. There is no need for rinsing, which saves time and reduces moisture so that carpets are dry enough to walk on more quickly. The WoolSafe certification confirms its suitability for delicate natural fibres such as pure new wool and sheep's wool. An integrated odour absorber eliminates unpleasant odours and provides a fresh fragrance. The Natural Cleaner iCapsol RM 764N OA is made of over 99 percent nature-based ingredients with surfactants derived from wheat bran and corn, which are obtained from waste products from the food industry. It is free from mineral oils, microplastics, colourants, silicone oil and phosphates. The Natural Cleaner is also non-hazardous and does not constitute a dangerous good, which makes for uncomplicated storage and simple, cost-effective shipping.