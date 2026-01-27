Car Glass Cleaner, 500ml
The Kärcher Car Glass Cleaner provides streak-free cleaning whilst reliably removing insects, fingerprints and dirt from your windows, mirrors, headlights and displays.
The Kärcher 500ml Car Glass Cleaner provides streak free cleaning whilst reliably removing insects, fingerprints and dirt from your windows, mirrors, headlights and displays. The glass cleaner also offers a fresh scent, both during and after your clean with an antistatic effect ensuring low surface re-soiling and a glare-free finish throughout for improved driving safety.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|80 x 80 x 250
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set
Application areas
- Windscreens