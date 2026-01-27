Car Glass Cleaner, 500ml

The Kärcher 500ml Car Glass Cleaner provides streak free cleaning whilst reliably removing insects, fingerprints and dirt from your windows, mirrors, headlights and displays. The glass cleaner also offers a fresh scent, both during and after your clean with an antistatic effect ensuring low surface re-soiling and a glare-free finish throughout for improved driving safety.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 250
Application areas
  • Windscreens