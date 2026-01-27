Cockpit Care, 500ml

Kärcher’s Cockpit Care provides deep-cleaning care and protection for all your car’s interior plastic and rubber surfaces. Leaving silk and matt surfaces water and dirt repellent, and looking as good as new. Offering a fresh scent during and after your clean, this detergent will provide colour refreshment ideal for use on dashboards, door panels and your cars cockpit.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Application areas
  • Plastic panels