Insect Remover, 500ml

The Karcher insect remover gently removes insects from paint surfaces, radiator grilles, external mirrors, panels and plastic.

The Karcher insect remover gently removes insects from paint surfaces, radiator grilles, external mirrors, panels and plastic. This is ideal for all kinds of vehicles, with a instant active formula for faster and more efficient solving of insects.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 270
Insect Remover, 500ml
Insect Remover, 500ml
Application areas
  • Paint surfaces
  • Metal
  • Chrome
  • Plastic