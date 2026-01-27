Insect Remover, 500ml
The Karcher insect remover gently removes insects from paint surfaces, radiator grilles, external mirrors, panels and plastic. This is ideal for all kinds of vehicles, with a instant active formula for faster and more efficient solving of insects.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 270
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set
Application areas
- Paint surfaces
- Metal
- Chrome
- Plastic