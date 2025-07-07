Cleaning Schools and Daycare Facilities

A Recipe for Success: Cleaning Kitchens in Schools and Daycares

In any areas involving food preparation, hygiene has to take top priority—especially when it comes to feeding (small) children. Therefore, cleaning operations in school or daycare kitchens must satisfy strict hygiene criteria. Steam cleaners, for example, can be used to clean machines and kitchen utensils hygienically and without any chemicals. The 212°F (100°C) steam reaches every crevice and rubber seal that brushes or cloths would struggle to reach. This makes it possible to quickly and hygienically clean front panels of dishwashers or ridged surfaces.

While safety tiles on floors prevent the risk of slipping, they are also particularly inviting for dirt. Grease residues and food spills easily end up getting stuck in their recesses. Floor scrubbers with rollers are ideal for floor cleaning here, as roller machines are even easier to guide around and can also remove dirty water in the same work step.