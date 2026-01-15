Stone and Façade Cleaners, 5Litre
This powerful cleaner effortlessly removes oil, grease, soot, dust, algae and dirt caused by emissions. For use on stone and aluminium façades, stone walls, terraces and other stone surfaces.
Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure washer
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|5
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|1
|Weight (Kilogram)
|5.01
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|5.395
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|192 x 145 x 248
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Terrace
- Aluminium façades
- Stone surfaces
- Garden walls and stone walls