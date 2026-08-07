Adapter M22 - Swivel

M22 x 1,5female and swivel connection. For extension of high-pressure hoses with AVS connection or for usage of the telescopic lance with a high-pressure hose with AVS connection.

M22 x 1,5female and swivel connection. For extension of high-pressure hoses with AVS connection or for usage of the telescopic lance with a high-pressure hose with AVS connection.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.187