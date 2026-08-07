Adapter M22 - Swivel
M22 x 1,5female and swivel connection. For extension of high-pressure hoses with AVS connection or for usage of the telescopic lance with a high-pressure hose with AVS connection.
M22 x 1,5female and swivel connection. For extension of high-pressure hoses with AVS connection or for usage of the telescopic lance with a high-pressure hose with AVS connection.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.187