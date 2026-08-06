Electric generator PGG 6/1
With a power rating of 5 kW, the petrol-operated synchronous generator PGG 6/1 impresses with up to 10 hours of independent power supply in many commercial and municipal applications.
Driven by a powerful and reliable four-stroke petrol engine (EU STAGE V), our synchronous generator PGG 6/1 with 5 kW guarantees an independent power supply on construction sites, in agriculture or in municipal areas. The large 25 litre tank allows long applications of up to 10 hours (at full power up to 6.5 hours), while a robust steel frame, puncture-proof wheels and a folding push handle ensure maximum mobility even in tough conditions. Thanks to the two earthed sockets and one CEE socket (230 V 1-phase) with automatic voltage regulator (AVR), the machine has adequate connection options for the operation of different tools and equipment. The sophisticated safety technology with overload and oil shortage protection reliably protects the user-friendly machine against damage.
Features and benefits
Extraordinary ease of usePuncture-proof wheels guarantee permanently high mobility. Electro start function for the convenient and quick start of the petrol engine.
Ultimate reliability and safetyWith automatic voltage regulator (AVR), which supplies a largely constant voltage.
Very powerful230 V synchronous generator reliably provides continuous power of 5.5 kW. Powerful petrol engine for applications of min. 6.5 hours per tank filling.
Operation of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners
- For use of high-pressure cleaners in areas without an external power supply.
- Suitable for selected, single-phase high-pressure cleaners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Nominal power (kW)
|5
|Power (kW)
|5,5
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Displacement (cm³)
|390
|Motor rating (kW/hp)
|8,5 / 11,6
|Fuel consumption (l/h)
|3,8
|Tank capacity (l)
|25
|Runtime at 50% output (h)
|10
|Runtime at 100% output (h)
|6,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|92,4
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|84,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|743 x 713 x 670
Scope of supply
- Operating state display
- DC output (12 V)
- Protection class IP 23
- Low oil and overload protection
- Fuel gauge
- 2 single phase sockets type F (Schuko)
- Single phase CEE socket (32 A)
- Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Independent power source for municipalities, e.g. for vacuum cleaners
- Independent power source in construction, e.g. for angle grinders
- Independent power source in agriculture, e.g. high-pressure cleaners