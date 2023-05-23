Cleaning construction sites

The construction industry gets affected by a huge range of dirt sources, from hazardous dust particles to coarser, stubborn dirt. Cleaning and occupational safety are more closely linked on a construction site than in many other workplaces. Risk factors can be prevented using the right cleaning products. Depending on the task, cleaning equipment that is robust and durable as well as safe and effective is needed for construction industry cleaning.

A person wearing a high-vis vest and a helmet cleans a construction machine using a high-pressure cleaner

Industry use cases

Facade cleaning
Cleaning listed buildings

Cleaning in the construction industry

On construction sites, safety and cleanliness are incredibly important. Clean machines and equipment are more efficient and easier to maintain. Additionally, a clean environment prevents accidents and work stoppages. Whether concrete, dust or soil, all that dirt requires a cleaning product that works, is safe, and reliable when cleaning on construction sites.

Better efficiency through clean machines

Construction machines are long-term investments and need to be maintained accordingly. Professional cleaning equipment can ensure that they’re always ready to use. This boosts their economic efficacy. Whether on-the-go on the construction site or on the company premise, regular intermediate cleaning as well as basic cleaning after their use helps with the longevity of machines. It also helps to carry out maintenance and necessary repairs more easily.

A person wearing a high-vis vest and a helmet uses a Kärcher High-Pressure Cleaner to clean a construction machine.

Occupational safety through cleaning in the construction industry

Cleaning a construction site is different in each case. Accordingly, every workplace and every task pose different hazards for workers such as slip and trip hazards as well as health risks from dust and chemicals. A hard hat alone can’t provide the right protection here! Powerful and reliable machines are essential to clean the construction machines or the construction sites to ensure workplace safety.

From concrete repair to monument preservation

Some cleaning tasks require particularly powerful or even particularly gentle solutions. High-pressure and ultra-high-pressure cleaning devices are used for cleaning shuttering, concrete repair, and for removing bitumen, rust, or paint. In the case of cleaning listed buildings, more gentle processes are required.

Cleaning tasks in the construction industry

A person in protective clothing cleans a red construction machine with a Kärcher Ultra-High Pressure Cleaner
A man in construction uniform cleans a wall with a safety vacuum cleaner
A person in white protective clothing cleans residues on the floor of a renovated apartment using a Kärcher Vacuum Cleaner
One person cleans an unfinished floor using a Kärcher Wet and Dry Vacuum
A man cleans a scaffold floor using a Kärcher High-Pressure Cleaner
A person in protective clothing and a helmet cleans shuttering using a Kärcher Ultra-High-Pressure Cleaner
A person wearing a high-vis vest cleans a construction tank using a Kärcher Ultra-High-Pressure-Cleaner
A person in protective clothing uses a Kärcher Ultra-High-Pressure Cleaner to clean concrete construction debris
A person in protective clothing cleans shuttering with a Kärcher Ultra-High-Pressure Cleaner
One person cleans a dredger using a Kärcher HDS Trailer
a warehouse
A person cleans the floor of an office
One person cleans the floor of a locker room

Cleaning in the construction industry: checklist with suitable products for your workplace

Woodchips, dust and other contaminants are unavoidable by-products of workplace activities such as grinding, drilling and milling. Once these substances accumulate, they pose a risk in the workplace. To avoid any downtime on a construction site, this dust and debris ought to be removed as quickly as possible. Powerful suction systems can help remove dirt on site directly and without much effort.

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Removing concrete is anything but easy. Its strength and durability make it an ideal building material, but this also makes it hard to remove. When removing concrete, powerful equipment is required.

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Dirt of all kinds often accumulates on floors. If by-products from construction work are left over a longer period of time, they settle and become trampled in. It will then become a challenge to remove the dirt. Work safety can only be ensured if floors are consistently clean. Early and regular floor surface cleaning using powerful cleaning solutions makes the process much easier.

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The benefit of thorough and regular cleaning of construction machinery on construction sites applies in both the short and long term: clean equipment ensures machines are ready to be used at any time. In addition, they ensure that these investments retain their value.

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In continuous use, work equipment such as shuttering, concrete mixers or other tools accumulate a lot of dirt. These impurities mean that work tools often do not work as they should. With the right cleaning equipment, they can easily be made ready for use again

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Scaffolds have to withstand a lot due to heavy work being performed on them, they are continuously soiled and exposed to weather conditions. A dirty scaffold represents an increased work risk. Regular building site cleaning, for example with high-pressure cleaners, improves occupational safety.

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Dirt from the construction site is usually carried into the recreation rooms and offices. Professional cleaning equipment helps create a clean and pleasant working environment. This not only promotes hygiene, but also a better working atmosphere.

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Regularly cleaning warehouses and storage areas promotes occupational safety. Stored materials are also protected from dirt and dust. In addition, thorough cleaning with powerful equipment ensures that machines don’t get dirty as quickly.

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Cleaning in the building trade

The finishing trade encompasses a wide range of tasks, and as a result, the debris and residue that accumulate during its various processes are equally varied. A wide variety of cleaning concepts and solutions might therefore be required. Whether in the workshop or on a construction site, cleaning tools and the working environment consistently ensures the safety of workers and reduces the risk of health hazards and accidents. At the same time, clean tools that are ready for use increases productivity and the quality of work. The right cleaning devices also contribute to the longevity and value retention of the equipment used.

A person cleans the workbench of a machine using a Kärcher Vacuum Cleaner

Cleaning in the finishing trade: occupational safety in workshops and on the construction site

Woodchips and dust generated during work in the finishing trade can quickly become hazardous to health if proper occupational safety measures are not taken. Even supposedly harmless dust can impair health or cause lasting damage if the dust particle concentration in the air is very high. Various precautions must be taken, such as wearing the right PPE (depending on your trade), to meet the UK Health and Safety at Work etc Act and to keep exposure as low as possible. The aim is to keep the working environment largely free of dust and improve air pollution in the construction industry. Many risk factors can be prevented by using the correct cleaning products. Sweepers and suitable vacuum cleaners help to pick up dirt directly on site.

Cleaning the construction site: better efficiency through clean machines and tools

During use, a lot of dirt will accumulate on tools and aids such as grinding machines or drills. This dirt means that tools often don’t work as they should. Regular cleaning is essential in the construction industry to ensure optimal working.

Cleaning tasks in the finishing trade

A person in white protective clothing cleans residues on the floor of a renovated apartment using a Kärcher Vacuum Cleaner
A man in construction uniform cleans a wall with a safety vacuum cleaner
One person cleans an unfinished floor using a Kärcher Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner
A man cleans a scaffold floor using a Kärcher High-Pressure Cleaner
A person cleans the floor in a workshop with a Kärcher Vacuum Cleaner
A person vacuums swarf off a machine
A person wearing a high-vis vest cleans a construction tank using a Kärcher Ultra-High-Pressure-Cleaner
Facade cleaning
A person in protective clothing removes graffiti from the inside of a house wall
One person cleans a dredger using a Kärcher HDS Trailer
a warehouse
A person cleans the floor of an office
One person cleans the floor of a locker room
A person cleans a solar system on a roof
Cleaning reception areas

Cleaning in the building trade: checklist with suitable products for your workplace

Woodchips, dust and other contaminants are unavoidable by-products of grinding, drilling and milling. Once these substances accumulate, they pose a risk in the workplace. To avoid any downtime on a construction site, this dust and debris ought to be removed as quickly as possible. Powerful suction systems can help remove dirt on site directly and without much effort.

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Graying due to dust as well as fungi and algae on a facade hardly looks good. Facades are exposed to all sorts of weather conditions. Take care when removing these deposits to not damage the facade plaster. High-pressure cleaners with adjustable jet strength are best suited for these cleaning tasks in the finishing trade. If water can’t be used due to wastewater disposal regulations, then a dry ice blasting unit can work instead.

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Scaffolding has to withstand a lot. Work is performed on them; they are continuously soiled and exposed to weather conditions. A dirty scaffold represents an increased work risk. Regular cleaning of the scaffold parts with high-pressure cleaners increases occupational safety.

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A wide variety of dirt is generated on construction sites. The goal and task of after builders cleaning is to remove dust, plaster residues, paint splatters, etc. using the appropriate cleaning equipment in order to get the workplace shipshape before continuing.

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During painting and stucco work, dirt of all kinds will get deposited on the floor. If these substances adhere to the floor over a longer period of time, they settle and become trampled in. It then becomes a challenge to remove them. Timely cleaning of floor surfaces on construction sites using powerful cleaning solutions makes cleaning much easier.

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Various hazardous substances are produced on construction sites. If inhaled, they can trigger dangerous side effects. For this reason, it is imperative to ensure cleanliness on construction sites, especially when working with hazardous substances. All hazardous substances must be extracted immediately and without leaving any residue

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Work vehicles and equipment are investments and important tools for always being able to clean a workplace as needed. Therefore, maintaining their condition and value is an important factor. During their use, vehicles and work equipment accumulate a lot of dirt. This not only looks shoddy but can actually impact how ready to use they are.

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To professionally present your craft, your showroom needs to be cleaned to a high finish. It is only in a clean environment that you can showcase your products to their best advantage. The use of the right cleaning products enables the showroom to be cleaned immaculately.

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Indoor and outdoor surfaces have to withstand a lot every day. For example, stock being shifted back and forth, equipment in use and, last but not least, countless steps over floor surfaces. Careful cleaning of these surfaces increases occupational safety and productivity.

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Suitable products for your area of application

Kärcher cold water pressure washers

Cold water high-pressure cleaners

Hot water high-pressure cleaners

Hot water high-pressure cleaners

Kärcher Ultra high pressure cleaners

Ultra-high-pressure cleaners

Kärcher sweepers and vacuum sweepers

Sweepers and vacuum sweepers

Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Kärcher dry ice cleaning

Dry ice cleaning

Manual cleaning equipment

Manual cleaning equipment

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