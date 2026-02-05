PC 15

Pipe cleaning kit with 15 m hose for cleaning pipes, drains and downpipes and for removing blockages. With practical changing system and two nozzles included.

Features and benefits
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 x 250 x 80

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Cleaning pipes.
  • Cleaning downpipes
  • Cleaning drains
