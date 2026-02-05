PC 15
Pipe cleaning kit with 15 m hose for cleaning pipes, drains and downpipes and for removing blockages. With practical changing system and two nozzles included.
Features and benefits
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 250 x 80
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Cleaning pipes.
- Cleaning downpipes
- Cleaning drains
Accessories
